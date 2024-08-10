Journey Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Journey Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Journey Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of C$52.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Journey Energy stock opened at C$2.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.37. Journey Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.32 and a 1 year high of C$5.88.

In related news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. In other news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$59,100.00. Also, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 94,700 shares of company stock worth $301,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

