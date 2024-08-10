IWG plc (LON:IWG) Insider Purchases £16,500 in Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) insider Francois Pauly purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($21,086.26).

Francois Pauly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Francois Pauly purchased 20,000 shares of IWG stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £37,000 ($47,284.35).

IWG Price Performance

Shares of IWG opened at GBX 168.30 ($2.15) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,202.14, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.35. IWG plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.50 ($1.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211 ($2.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,782.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

IWG Cuts Dividend

About IWG

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. IWG’s payout ratio is presently -714.29%.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

