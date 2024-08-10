Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Shares of IE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.24. 793,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $16.60.

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

