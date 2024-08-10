Insider Selling: Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Sells 3,403 Shares of Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $54,413.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Interface Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Interface stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 552,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $957.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.47.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.21 million. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TILE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter worth about $2,027,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Interface by 182.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 83,932 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.