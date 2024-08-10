Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $3,905,872.47 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 176.65% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

