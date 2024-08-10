Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Lowered to $4.25 at Raymond James

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $5.25 to $4.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of HLLY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 937,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. Holley has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $354.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel bought 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLLY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,133,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 121,251 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

