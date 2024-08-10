Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Posts Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics updated its FY25 guidance to $4.45 to $4.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.750 EPS.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. 848,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,351. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

