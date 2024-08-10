GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) and Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) Critical Analysis

Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Murano Global Investments and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Murano Global Investments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A GreenTree Hospitality Group 19.47% 21.03% 5.99%

Risk and Volatility

Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murano Global Investments $350.27 million 0.26 -$8.71 million N/A N/A GreenTree Hospitality Group $1.60 billion 0.16 $37.93 million $0.42 5.87

This table compares Murano Global Investments and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GreenTree Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Murano Global Investments and GreenTree Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.27%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

Summary

GreenTree Hospitality Group beats Murano Global Investments on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murano Global Investments

(Get Free Report)

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

(Get Free Report)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Murano Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murano Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.