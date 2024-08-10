Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.600-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.1 billion-$27.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.6 billion. Gilead Sciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.88.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.66. 9,060,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,396,841. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

