FY2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UTI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Down 0.7 %

UTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 506,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.85 million, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 842,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,004,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,533,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,042,000 after buying an additional 39,553 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at $9,032,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.