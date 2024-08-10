FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Raised by Analyst

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.83) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.04). The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.7 %

ENTA traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. 98,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.