FY2024 EPS Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for AnaptysBio in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($6.48) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.30). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.32) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.83) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.41) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ANAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANAB

AnaptysBio Stock Down 1.6 %

AnaptysBio stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,084. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $45,181.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.