FY2024 Earnings Forecast for 5N Plus Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VNP. Raymond James downgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

5N Plus Trading Down 3.0 %

5N Plus stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.91. 57,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,569. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.12. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$524.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at 5N Plus

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$25,536.00. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$30,044.00. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.