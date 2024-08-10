Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FWRD. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.80.

Shares of FWRD traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 900,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,204. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $687.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $643.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

