Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Director Sells $23,213.82 in Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $23,213.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Elizabeth Parmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 29th, Elizabeth Parmer sold 750 shares of Forestar Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $24,037.50.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of Forestar Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28.
Forestar Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FOR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. 193,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,280. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. Forestar Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth $941,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 918.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2,614.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on FOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forestar Group
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forestar Group
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.