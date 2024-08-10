Financial Contrast: Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) and Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starbucks and Pinstripes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $35.98 billion 2.37 $4.12 billion $3.63 20.69 Pinstripes $118.72 million 0.69 -$6.79 million N/A N/A

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Pinstripes.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 0 16 9 0 2.36 Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Starbucks and Pinstripes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Starbucks currently has a consensus price target of $90.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.02%. Pinstripes has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.57%. Given Pinstripes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Starbucks.

Profitability

This table compares Starbucks and Pinstripes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 11.16% -49.38% 13.79% Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Starbucks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Starbucks has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinstripes has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Starbucks beats Pinstripes on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks Coffee, Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

