Financial Analysis: Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) and Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Organogenesis and Sycamore Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis $435.47 million 0.78 $4.95 million $0.04 63.75 Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Organogenesis and Sycamore Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Organogenesis currently has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 91.18%. Given Organogenesis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Organogenesis is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Organogenesis and Sycamore Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis 1.34% 2.11% 1.27% Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Organogenesis shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Organogenesis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Organogenesis has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 49.61, suggesting that its share price is 4,861% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Organogenesis beats Sycamore Entertainment Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage. Its products also include FortiShield, a biosynthetic wound matrix for use as a temporary protective covering; PuraPly MZ, a micronized particulate version of PuraPly for the management of open wounds in the surgical setting; and CYGNUS Dual, a dehydrated placental tissue preserved to retain the ECM scaffold. The company's pipeline products include ReNu, a cryopreserved suspension used to support healing of soft tissues; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales representives and independent agencies. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

