Ferroglobe PLC to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of GSM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. 1,553,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,776. The company has a market cap of $864.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.87. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $6,777,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,620,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127,795 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $7,228,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at $19,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

