Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.82.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.81. 556,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $115.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average is $102.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

