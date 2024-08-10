Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $14.25 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE EVRI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,575. Everi has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $219,654.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,399.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,043 shares of company stock worth $344,022. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 122.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 756.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 27.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

