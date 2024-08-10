Evercore ISI Cuts Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $5.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Stem from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.71.

Shares of NYSE:STEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.58. 9,780,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,392. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Stem has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.70.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. Stem’s revenue was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stem will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 363.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 138,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 108,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

