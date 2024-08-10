Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:EFR opened at C$6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$993.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 28.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$6.05 and a 12 month high of C$12.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.43.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of C$11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.28 million.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

