Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $96.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 360.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.72. The company had a trading volume of 759,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.