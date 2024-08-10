Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.111-1.116 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Embecta also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 607,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.99. Embecta has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.44 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.20%. Embecta’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

