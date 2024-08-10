Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.98

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.98 and traded as low as C$12.89. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.93, with a volume of 526,096 shares changing hands.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

