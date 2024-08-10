DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 5,005 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DASH opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.64, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.88.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,456,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 130,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,787,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,262,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,190.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DASH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.93.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

