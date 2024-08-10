Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Diodes updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Diodes Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. 1,238,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,453. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

