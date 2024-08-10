Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.19. 669,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,400. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

