Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Decreased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,422 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,658 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,702,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after purchasing an additional 600,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,254,000.

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. 221,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

