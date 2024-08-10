Desjardins Comments on TELUS Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion.

T has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of T opened at C$22.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$20.04 and a 52-week high of C$25.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.46%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

