Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Morgan Stanley

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DH has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.55.

Shares of DH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. 1,083,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,973. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $458.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 67,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 28.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 976,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 248,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

