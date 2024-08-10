Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $389.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $402.00 to $389.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $424.78.

NYSE DE traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $346.03. 1,334,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,324. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $441.46. The firm has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

