David S. Regnery Sells 29,450 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $332.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.21. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $351.41.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trane Technologies

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.