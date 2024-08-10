Cormark Weighs in on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $10.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.40. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 10.51%.
Get Our Latest Analysis on iA Financial
iA Financial Stock Performance
TSE IAG traded up C$2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,637. The stock has a market cap of C$9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$99.31.
iA Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.91%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$423,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.