Cormark Weighs in on iA Financial Co. Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $10.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.40. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAG. CIBC upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$94.06.

iA Financial Stock Performance

TSE IAG traded up C$2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,637. The stock has a market cap of C$9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$99.31.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total transaction of C$91,420.00. In related news, Director Denis Ricard sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$423,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.42, for a total value of C$91,420.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,850,331. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

