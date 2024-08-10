Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Major Shareholder Sells $200,000,012.10 in Stock

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of Corebridge Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80.

On Monday, June 3rd, International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00.

CRBG opened at $26.26 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

CRBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 29,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

