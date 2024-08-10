Contrasting 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) & ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ATIF and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF -1,017.40% -335.49% -161.05% 1847 -58.78% N/A -89.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of 1847 shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of ATIF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of 1847 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ATIF and 1847, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ATIF and 1847’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $500,000.00 17.14 -$2.88 million ($0.52) -1.38 1847 $70.63 million 0.02 -$30.00 million N/A N/A

ATIF has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1847.

Risk and Volatility

ATIF has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1847 has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

1847 beats ATIF on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States. Its consulting services primarily include due diligence review, market research and feasibility study, business plan drafting, accounting record review, and business analysis and recommendations; reorganization, pre-listing education and tutoring, talent search, legal and audit firm recommendation and coordination, VIE contracts and other public-listing related documents review, merger and acquisition planning, investor referral and pre-listing equity financing source identification and recommendations, and independent directors and audit committee candidate's recommendation. The company also offers shell company identification and recommendation for customers expecting to become publicly listed through reverse merger transaction; assistance in preparation of customers' public filings for IPO or reverse merger transactions; and assistance in answering comments and questions received from regulatory agencies. In addition, it operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media website focuses on distributing financial news and information. ATIF Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing. The Construction segment offers doors, door frames, base boards, crown molding, cabinetry, bathroom sinks and cabinets, bookcases, built-in closets, and fireplace mantles. The Automotive Supplies segment designs and sells horn and safety products and provides vehicle emergency and safety warning lights for cars, trucks, industrial equipment, and emergency vehicles. The company was founded by Ellery W. Roberts on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

