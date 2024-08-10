CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Benchmark

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.29.

CMPO traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. 2,298,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,144. The firm has a market cap of $836.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $10.40.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 186.1% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

