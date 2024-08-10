ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,748. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.05. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. Equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ClearSign Technologies news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 3,350,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,539,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,269.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

