City Holding Co. Sells 450 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 168,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 82,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $4,508,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 889,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,420,000 after acquiring an additional 39,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 922,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

