Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.51. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after buying an additional 354,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,968,000 after acquiring an additional 92,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,586,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,566,000 after purchasing an additional 153,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,967,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

