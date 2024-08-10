Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $131.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.45.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998 in the last 90 days. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after buying an additional 195,956 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,402,000 after acquiring an additional 554,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,340,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $121.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day moving average is $120.23. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The company had revenue of $435.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

