CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $329,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $671,384,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after purchasing an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after purchasing an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,698,000 after purchasing an additional 126,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

Get Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $3.51 on Friday, reaching $1,124.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,448. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,050.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,056.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.