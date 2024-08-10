Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Lowered to $6.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chegg from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chegg from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.47.

Get Chegg alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHGG

Chegg Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 4,148,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,990. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $214.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Chegg has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 11,517.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 23,988.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 947,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 943,703 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Chegg by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 873,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,117,000 after buying an additional 809,530 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.