Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Celsius in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Celsius Stock Down 3.8 %

Celsius stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,375,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,784. Celsius has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

