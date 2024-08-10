Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$40.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.29.

CWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWB

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CWB traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$46.92. 186,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,884. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$24.66 and a 1-year high of C$48.37.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.05). Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of C$285.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$290.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.