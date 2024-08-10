Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Cameco stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cameco by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,700,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 41,656 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

