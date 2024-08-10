Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT at $10.00

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

