BMO Capital Markets Raises Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$767.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.45. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.98.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of C$57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.314554 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$85,300.00. In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total value of C$66,878.01. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$85,300.00. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

