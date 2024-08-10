BMO Capital Markets Cuts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$15.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.79.

Shares of MRE stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.53. 108,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$808.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. Martinrea International has a 12 month low of C$10.05 and a 12 month high of C$14.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Cirulis purchased 6,141 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,566.96. Insiders acquired 12,365 shares of company stock worth $116,269 in the last three months. 15.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

