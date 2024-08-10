Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLBD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 620,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The business had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,292,000 after purchasing an additional 505,727 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 828,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after buying an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,432,000 after buying an additional 229,004 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 279.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after buying an additional 305,868 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

